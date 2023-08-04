Heavy rain and flooding threat continues Friday

*Flood Watch remains in effect for all of North Alabama until 1 PM Friday*
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will make for a messy Friday morning commute. While gusty winds are possible in a few storms, the main concern is flooding. If you encounter flooded roads, turn around and don't drown. Most storms will begin to taper by the early afternoon. Lingering showers can't be ruled out through the evening.
More showers and storms are expected this weekend. Highest storm coverage will be during the afternoon hours both Saturday and Sunday. Gusty winds are possible with any storms, especially on Sunday. Areas that see repeated rounds of heavy rain over the next few days will likely see lingering flooding concerns.
Temperatures hover in the upper 80s to low 90s through next week. Heat index values could peak near 100 degrees before showers and storms fire up each day.
FRIDAY: Heavy rain and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Spotty showers. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NW 5 MPH.