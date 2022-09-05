 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through late this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall ranging from 1 to 5 inches has fallen
across the area over the last 24 hours. Additional rounds of
heavy rainfall are forecast to occur through late this
evening. Heavy rainfall will lead to additional flooding and
exacerbate any ongoing flooding issues.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Heavy rain and flooding threat continues for Labor Day

Flood Watch
Carson Meredith

Heavy rain and flooding continues to be the storyline as wrap up the holiday weekend. Light rain is moving back in this morning. We expect an increase in heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms later this afternoon. After the heavy rain we saw this weekend, it will not take much more rain today to cause additional flooding issues. North Alabama is under a Flood Watch until 7 PM tonight given this continued flooding threat. If you encounter any flooded areas today or tonight, turn around and don't drown! The area of greatest concern will be northeast Alabama. Some locations in Sand Mountain (Guntersville in particular) saw over 6 inches of rain Sunday!

The wet weather pattern is not going anywhere anytime soon. Daily chances for showers and storms are with us over the next seven days. Fortunately, the rain coverage is not as widespread later this week, which should help limit our flooding potential beyond today. Many spots will pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain in the week ahead. Higher amounts closer to 3 inches are possible for northeast Alabama. Clouds and rain chances will keep highs in the mid 80s throughout the week.

