Heating up your home safely during severe winter weather

When severe winter weather hits, some people may look to alternative heating methods to warm up their homes.
The most important thing is to stay safe. A Huntsville city fire marshal was happy to announce that there were zero house fires that they had to respond to during the most recent winter storm. But, he says that doesn’t mean we can relax and says it’s important that we pay close attention to our surroundings.
As severe winter weather looms over north Alabama for the second time this week, Trent Bennett, the assistant fire marshal in Huntsville offers sound advice for people looking for alternate methods to heat their homes.
One of those common alternatives Bennett says, is a space heater.
"I try to tell people, if you’re going to use a heat source, you can use a space heater. But, if you’re gonna do it, make sure you don’t put it around anything combustible," said Bennett.
Bennett shared some of the common mistakes people make when using a space heater.
"They’re still putting it too close to combustible material. Putting them too close to their beds. They may have pets that may knock down a space heater then," said Bennett.
But a space heater isn’t the only alternative. Bennett also says he commonly sees people heating their house up with their fireplaces.
"If you’re gonna use any other heat source such as wood for your fire place, that’s fine too. But, you want to also make sure that it is covered up properly and make sure that it is being used with glass or covered up with metal," he said.
Another method he says he sees, is people using their stove and oven to heat their homes. But for those who try that, his message was clear.
"Hey, we cannot use your stove to heat your place up," said Bennett.
For those who want to use their standard central heating unit, Bennett says that’s always a good option.
However, no matter what you do, Bennett says research on whatever option you choose, is your best bet.
"I just ask everybody to please be knowledgeable. Take care, be aware of your surroundings. Pay attention to fire prevention and make sure that if you’re gonna use these heating sources, make sure that you use them the correct way. Educate yourself," said Bennett.
Bennett also encourages everyone make sure that their smoke detectors are working properly. He says it’s still a big issue in the country. He says all of these safety precautions can be the difference between life and death.