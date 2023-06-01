Heating up to the 90s this weekend

Spotty showers and storms this afternoon will give way to a mostly clear night. Overnight lows will once again be in the mid 60s.
Friday will be just like the past couple of days with sunny skies in the morning, followed by a handful of afternoon showers and weak storms. Highs will jump a couple degrees to the upper 80s.
Get ready for some summer heat this weekend! Saturday looks completely dry and mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. Even though we could see a few showers on Sunday afternoon, most of us will remain dry with another round of 90s. It won't be all that humid, but you'll still want to make sure you have ways to stay cool.
The warm weather is here to stay for a while. Highs are forecast to stick around the upper 80s to low 90s throughout next week with nothing more than occasional showers here and there.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: NE 3-6 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind: NE 4-8 MPH.