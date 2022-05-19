Heat wave peaks today, wet weather pattern takes over this weekend

Our first heat wave of the season peaks later today. And now, the "air you can wear" humidity is making it feel even hotter. This morning is very muggy and warm with temperatures in the upper 60s. Nearly all of us stay dry (and hot) with highs in the mid 90s. There may be just enough moisture for one or two showers in our Tennessee counties this afternoon. It will be breezy again with gusts up to 25 MPH out of the south. But with the humidity back in place, this breeze will not bring much relief from the heat. Heat index values could be as high as 98 degrees this afternoon. Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen!
Friday is a carbon copy of today, but perhaps a couple degrees cooler. Weekend rain chances continue to increase, especially Sunday. Saturday is shaping up to be a classic Summer day, with plenty of humidity and pop up showers and storms during the afternoon. Our next cold front arrives Sunday, likely bringing a washout to end the weekend. Some storms will be possible Sunday, but no severe weather is expected.
The front will stall out near the Gulf Coast early Monday. The front will be in close enough proximity for shower and thunderstorm chances to continue through most of next week. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected in the next 7 days. This will be very beneficial rain given how dry we have been in May. Huntsville has seen less than an inch of rain this month. We are not too worried about drought at this point, but that could change as we head into the Summer months.