Heat wave intensifies with triple digits Wednesday afternoon

At 4 p.m. Tuesday, Muscle Shoals hit 100 degrees. This was the first North Alabama location to hit triple digits this year and also the first since Oct. 3, 2019. More locations are expected to reach 100 or higher Wednesday afternoon. Thankfully, humidity remains low enough to keep heat index values mostly in the low 100s each afternoon. However, an hour or two of heat index values of 105 or higher are possible Wednesday through Saturday.
Highs continue to hover near 100 degrees through Saturday, with the best chances to actually hit 100 Wednesday and Saturday. A weak frontal boundary may bring a spotty shower or two Thursday, but most remain dry. Higher chances for scattered showers and storms are expected Sunday and Monday ahead of another cold front. Despite these low-end rain chances, rainfall totals will stay below a quarter-inch for many spots, meaning our concern for rapidly developing drought conditions will linger. Highs remain in the 90s next week, but it will be more seasonable heat as opposed to the extreme heat we have seen recently.