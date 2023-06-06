Heat wave continues Tuesday, tracking storms coming later this week

The heat wave continues on this Tuesday. High temperatures will sit in the low 90s with very isolated pop-up showers later this afternoon. Only one or two of us will see any rain today, the majority of North Alabama will stay dry throughout the day.
Wednesday brings similar conditions with just slightly higher chances for rain in the afternoon. Wednesday night, a cold front will move through and bring scattered storms to the region overnight and into Thursday morning. These storms are not currently severe. Thursday's high temperature will sit in the mid-80s and be feeling much more mild.
Friday and Saturday bring highs in the mid-80s and low 90s, respectively, with plenty of sunshine overhead. Another cold front moves through Sunday and brings plenty of storms to the region throughout the day and even into very early Monday morning. This is a system we are continuing to keep an eye on for severe potential.
TUESDAY: Sunny. Spotty afternoon showers. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: WNW 5 MPH.