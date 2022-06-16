 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heat wave continues, less humidity for the weekend

Thursday Forecast
Carson Meredith

Here we go again! Thursday is day 4 of this dangerous heat wave. Last night's storms have cooled us down slightly with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 this morning. We will rebound quickly though. Afternoon highs are back in the upper 90s and heat index values will peak between 104 and 108 degrees. Continue to stay cool and stay hydrated. Limit your outdoor time to 15 minute segments with frequent breaks inside. The longer the heat sticks around, the more it will wear down our bodies.

One or two storms will be possible this afternoon, but most remain dry. A weak front will bring a bit higher coverage of showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. Any storm the next couple days could produce gusty winds and very heavy rain. Once the front moves through Friday night, slightly cooler and much less humid air settles in for Father's Day and Juneteenth weekend! Temperatures remain in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday but the lack of humidity should make for comfortable conditions.

The humidity stays at bay next week but the extreme heat builds back in. Highs surge into the upper 90s and perhaps lower triple digits for much of next week. In fact, we have 100 degrees for our forecast high next Wednesday, and it could wind up being even hotter than that. The last time Huntsville hit 100 was October 3, 2019! Humidity levels will be kept in check, which should limit feels like temperatures from getting too out of hand. Regardless, this heat wave shows no sign of letting up any time soon.

