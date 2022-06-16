Heat wave continues, less humidity for the weekend

Here we go again! Thursday is day 4 of this dangerous heat wave. Last night's storms have cooled us down slightly with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 this morning. We will rebound quickly though. Afternoon highs are back in the upper 90s and heat index values will peak between 104 and 108 degrees. Continue to stay cool and stay hydrated. Limit your outdoor time to 15 minute segments with frequent breaks inside. The longer the heat sticks around, the more it will wear down our bodies.
One or two storms will be possible this afternoon, but most remain dry. A weak front will bring a bit higher coverage of showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. Any storm the next couple days could produce gusty winds and very heavy rain. Once the front moves through Friday night, slightly cooler and much less humid air settles in for Father's Day and Juneteenth weekend! Temperatures remain in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday but the lack of humidity should make for comfortable conditions.
The humidity stays at bay next week but the extreme heat builds back in. Highs surge into the upper 90s and perhaps lower triple digits for much of next week. In fact, we have 100 degrees for our forecast high next Wednesday, and it could wind up being even hotter than that. The last time Huntsville hit 100 was October 3, 2019! Humidity levels will be kept in check, which should limit feels like temperatures from getting too out of hand. Regardless, this heat wave shows no sign of letting up any time soon.