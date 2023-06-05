Heat wave continues in North Alabama, plus storms are in the forecast later this afternoon

The heat wave continues in North Alabama. Monday makes the fourth day in a row with 90 degree temperatures or higher meaning our heat wave is here to stay.
Monday afternoon will bring mostly sunny skies with high temperatures at an even 90, but by later in the afternoon and through dinnertime, some scattered showers and storms will be mixed into the forecast. These storms will not be severe but the heaviest of the rain is expected to impact the Shoals on and off throughout the entire evening.
Tuesday brings essentially copycat conditions to Monday but with slightly less widespread rain.
Wednesday will be sunny and hot again, reaching 90 for our high. Overnight Wednesday a cold front will move through the region bringing storms throughout the night and even into Thursday morning. This front will finally snap our heat wave and drop Thursday's high temperatures into the much more comfortable mid-80s.
Thursday afternoon, Friday, and Saturday will be dry and mostly sunny with high temperatures gradually ramping back up to 90 again by Saturday. Sunday features scattered all day rain, so planning any weekend outdoor activities for Saturday is the best plan of action.
MONDAY: Warm and humid, afternoon pop-up storms. Highs near 90. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SE becoming WNW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.