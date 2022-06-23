Heat wave continues, but the end is in sight

A weak cold front moved through North Alabama on Thursday afternoon. It did not bring any major temperatures changes, but it did usher in drier air from out of the North. This will keep humidity slightly lower through Friday, which will keep heat index values close to the actual air temperatures.
Forecast highs remain in the mid- to upper 90s through Sunday. A few hot spots, like Muscle Shoals, could even briefly touch 100 degrees Friday and Saturday afternoon.
A weak moisture boundary in Georgia on Friday night will slide into our eastern counties Saturday. Spotty showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening for areas along and east of the Interstate 65 corridor.
Another cold front will arrive in North Alabama on Sunday night. With it comes a higher coverage of showers and storms to end the weekend. Exact timing of these storms remains in flux. An earlier arrival of the front would mean higher storm chances Sunday afternoon and evening, while a later arrival means the bulk of the rain holds off until Sunday night and Monday.
Regardless of timing, we do not expect Sunday or Monday to be a total washout. Following this second cold front, temperatures will finally be more seasonable next week! While still warm and humid, highs for most of next week will be in the low to mid-90s.