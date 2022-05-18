Heat wave begins today, rain chances going up for the weekend

Here comes the heat! It is a comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s. We surge into the low 90s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds as a strong high pressure continues to take hold over the region. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s during the peak heat of the day. Stay hydrated and the keep the sunscreen handy! A strong breeze out of the southeast gusting to 25 MPH should help from the air being too steamy today.
Expect more of the same Thursday with slightly warmer temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s. A boundary to our north today may slide southward just enough tomorrow for a couple showers in our Tennessee counties and northeast Alabama Thursday afternoon. Most of us should stay dry, however.
The heat wave continues through Friday with highs in the low 90s and overnight lows near 70. Rain chances continue to increase this weekend. Saturday will be a classic summertime day with scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon. Our next cold front approaches Sunday, leading to a potential soaker to end the weekend. A few embedded thunderstorms will also be possible Sunday, but the severe weather risk is low at this time.
The front eventually stalls out near our area Sunday night and Monday. This will keep our warm and humid airmass in place. Spotty showers continue thanks to the stalled boundary. Temperatures are much more seasonable despite lingering humidity next week with highs in the mid 80s.