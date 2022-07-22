Heat intensifies this weekend, little to no rain expected

Humidity begins to increase Saturday and Sunday, pushing feels-like temperatures back above the 105-degree mark. Additional Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are likely Sunday and Monday, if not Saturday.
There is very little relief on the way. Scattered storms along a stalled front to our north Tuesday and Wednesday will be our best chance for rain. We saw small improvements in our drought conditions this past week. However, those conditions will likely worsen again, thanks to the lack of rain and highs staying the mid- to upper 90s.