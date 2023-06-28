 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
117 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Heat index values over 110 possible over the next few days

Heat Alerts

31 Alert Days remain in effect for Thursday, Friday and Saturday due to extreme heat.

*An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for all counties except Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, and Marshall Counties for Thursday and Friday*

*A Heat Advisory has been issued for Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, and Marshall Counties for Thursday and Friday*

Dangerous heat is the main focus for North Alabama over the next several days. Northwest Alabama has the best chance of reaching 100 tomorrow. Most will see highs in the mid to upper 90s. When you factor in the humidity, the heat index could climb as high as 110.

Friday will likely be our hottest day of this heat wave with forecast highs near 100 and heat index values as high as 115. Saturday won't be much better with another round of highs in the upper 90s and low 100s.

The only thing that could prevent from getting as hot as forecast is some rain. There is a chance for strong storms late Thursday afternoon primarily in northeast Alabama where there is a level 1 risk for severe weather. Isolated pop-up showers will be possible again on Friday.

Shower and storms chances will increase this weekend and will remain high all of next week. This wetter pattern will bring us relief from the high heat. Highs will fall to mid-90s Sunday, and should be near 90 most of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. PM storms possible. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs in the upper 90s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

