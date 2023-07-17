Heat index values likely return to the 100s Tuesday through Thursday

It's all about the H's this week: Hot, humid and hazy! Smoke from Canadian wildfires has once again blanketed our skies today. Poor air quality may effect those with lung disease, older adults and children. An Air Quality Alert will be in effect Tuesday for Madison and Morgan Counties.
Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in Middle Tennessee this evening, but North Alabama should remain dry. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. Tomorrow will be another hot one with highs in the mid-90s and heat indices around 100-105. A stray storm or two can't be ruled out in the afternoon and evening.
Wednesday and Thursday will likely be our hottest days of the week. Highs are forecast to be around the mid-90s, but heat index values could climb to the upper 105-110 range. A lucky few may get cooled off by some showers and storms.
A cold front will bring us a better chance at rain Friday into Friday night. That will knock highs down near 90 to wrap up the work week. The weekend forecast looks great with lower humidity, dry conditions and forecast highs in the upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: S 2-5 MPH.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: WSW 4-9 MPH.