...Air Quality Alert in effect Tuesday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Tuesday,
July 18.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Heat index values likely return to the 100s Tuesday through Thursday

Heat Index

It's all about the H's this week: Hot, humid and hazy! Smoke from Canadian wildfires has once again blanketed our skies today. Poor air quality may effect those with lung disease, older adults and children. An Air Quality Alert will be in effect Tuesday for Madison and Morgan Counties.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in Middle Tennessee this evening, but North Alabama should remain dry. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. Tomorrow will be another hot one with highs in the mid-90s and heat indices around 100-105. A stray storm or two can't be ruled out in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday and Thursday will likely be our hottest days of the week. Highs are forecast to be around the mid-90s, but heat index values could climb to the upper 105-110 range. A lucky few may get cooled off by some showers and storms.

A cold front will bring us a better chance at rain Friday into Friday night. That will knock highs down near 90 to wrap up the work week. The weekend forecast looks great with lower humidity, dry conditions and forecast highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: S 2-5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: WSW 4-9 MPH.

Follow WAAY on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

