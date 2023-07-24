Heat Index up to 100 expected on Tuesday

High pressure is in charge and will keep conditions for the foreseeable future. Tonight will be clear with lows in the upper 60s. Tomorrow will start sunny before skies become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Very isolated showers will be possible, but the wide majority should stay dry.
Our next heat wave will start to take hold over the coming days. Highs will go from the low 90s Tuesday to the mid-90s for the remainder of the week. While the humidity won't be excruciating, it will be high enough to push heat index values into 100-105 range.
Rain will remain quite limited for the remainder of the week. Scattered storms and slightly cooler temperatures likely won't arrive until early next week.
TONIGHT: Clear and calm. Lows in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very isolated showers. Chance of rain: 10%. Highs in the low 90s.