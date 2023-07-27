 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105-109 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heat index over 105 possible Friday afternoon

Heat Advisory

*Heat Advisory in effect 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday for all North Alabama counties except DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall counties.*

We are in the midst of some of the hottest weather of the year so far in North Alabama, and there's more to come as we wrap up the week.

Highs Friday will be in the mid-90s while the heat index could climb as high as 108. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for most of North Alabama Friday afternoon and early evening. Continue to use caution when spending extended periods of time outside. Isolated pop-up showers and storms will cool a few of us off tomorrow afternoon, but most will stay dry.

Similar heat with isolated downpours can be expected on Saturday as well. Highs will remain in the mid-90s on Sunday. Showers and storms appear possible Sunday night, but certainly aren't guaranteed.

Hot, mainly dry conditions are here to stay for most of next week as well with forecast highs stuck in the low to mid-90s. The silver lining? Humidity will be slightly lower next Monday through Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: SE 2-5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM storms. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: SW 3-7 MPH.

