...Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of Northeast Alabama...

Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of Northeast Alabama,
with visibilities dropping to 1/4 mile or less in isolated areas.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between
you and other cars.

The fog should begin to burn off by 8 am

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Heat Index climbs to the low 90s this weekend

Today Forecast

It is a dry, but muggy start to the day across North Alabama. Besides some areas of fog early, look for plenty of sunshine for the first half of the day allowing highs to reach the mid and upper 80s.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening before fizzling overnight. Mother's Day will be similar with isolated storms and highs in the upper 80s. There is a level 1 risk for severe storms on Sunday, but main threats will be locally heavy rain and lightning.

A cold front should bring additional storms to the area Monday through Monday night. The middle of next week will bring us a brief break from the stormy, humid pattern, but more storms are expected late next week.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW to NW 4-8 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chance of evening storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: Light and Variable

