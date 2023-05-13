Heat Index climbs to the low 90s this weekend

It is a dry, but muggy start to the day across North Alabama. Besides some areas of fog early, look for plenty of sunshine for the first half of the day allowing highs to reach the mid and upper 80s.
Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening before fizzling overnight. Mother's Day will be similar with isolated storms and highs in the upper 80s. There is a level 1 risk for severe storms on Sunday, but main threats will be locally heavy rain and lightning.
A cold front should bring additional storms to the area Monday through Monday night. The middle of next week will bring us a brief break from the stormy, humid pattern, but more storms are expected late next week.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW to NW 4-8 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chance of evening storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: Light and Variable