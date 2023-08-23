Heat index as high as 110 possible each of the next 3 days

*31 Alert Days in effect today through Saturday due to dangerous heat*
*Heat Advisory in effect for all of North Alabama until 8 p.m. Friday*
Our heat wave presses on! Highs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday are expected to stay put in the mid to upper 90s, making these some of the hottest days of the entire year. Heat index values may climb as high as 110 each of these afternoons. Hydration, breaks in the shade, and proper clothing will remain crucial over the coming days.
A cold front is forecast to sweep through the area this weekend and should put an end to the brutal heat. Highs are forecast to fall to the 80s by Monday and should remain there much of next week.
As far as rain goes, there is a slight chance at very isolated showers late in the day tomorrow. More isolated showers and storms will be possible this weekend before becoming a bit more likely next Monday and Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: ESE 3-6 MPH.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Wind: S 4-8 MPH.