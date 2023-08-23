 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected during the
afternoon and early evening hours.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heat index as high as 110 possible each of the next 3 days

Highs and heat index

*31 Alert Days in effect today through Saturday due to dangerous heat*

*Heat Advisory in effect for all of North Alabama until 8 p.m. Friday*

Our heat wave presses on! Highs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday are expected to stay put in the mid to upper 90s, making these some of the hottest days of the entire year. Heat index values may climb as high as 110 each of these afternoons. Hydration, breaks in the shade, and proper clothing will remain crucial over the coming days.

A cold front is forecast to sweep through the area this weekend and should put an end to the brutal heat. Highs are forecast to fall to the 80s by Monday and should remain there much of next week.

As far as rain goes, there is a slight chance at very isolated showers late in the day tomorrow. More isolated showers and storms will be possible this weekend before becoming a bit more likely next Monday and Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: ESE 3-6 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Wind: S 4-8 MPH.

