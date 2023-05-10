Heat, humidity and storm chances not going anywhere

More warm and humid weather is in store Wednesday. The humidity is slightly lower today but high temperatures still reach the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms will develop in northwest Alabama late this afternoon. A few of those storms will meander towards the I-65 corridor this evening.
Widespread showers and storms are expected Thursday afternoon, which will keep our highs in the low 80s. Rain chances are more isolated for Mother's Day weekend. It will stay warm as highs range from the mid 80s to near 90. A stronger cold front will bring more rain Monday followed by drier and slightly cooler weather for most of next week.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered storms this afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: E/SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.