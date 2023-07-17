Heat, humidity, and haze: All ours to keep this week in North Alabama

The heat, humidity, and haze are all ours to keep this week in North Alabama. Monday will be mostly sunny but it will be hard to tell thanks to the blanket of upper level haze overhead from Canadian wildfires. The smoke will stay in the area both today and tomorrow before it slides out of our way. Monday's high temperatures will sit in the mid-90s with dew points in the mid-60s and low 70s, meaning we will be feeling incredibly muggy and humid.
Tuesday brings more sunshine and slightly less haze but even higher humidity levels. Highs will sit in the mid-90s yet again, but will feel like the low 100s. Tuesday late evening, and throughout bedtime will feature scattered showers and storms throughout the area. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the workweek with highs in the upper 90s and oppressive humidity levels leading to extremely uncomfortable conditions and feels like temperatures close to 110 degrees.
Thursday will bring scattered rain chances during lunchtime but otherwise partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Friday's high falls to the 90 mark but will have on-and-off scattered storms throughout the day. The silver lining of the forecast is that Saturday and Sunday look to be completely dry and sunny with much more bearable conditions and highs sitting in the upper 80s and low 90s.
MONDAY: Hot, hazy, and humid. Highs in the mid-90s. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: WSW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, still hazy. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: E 1-3 MPH.