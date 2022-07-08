Heat for Friday, Storms for Saturday

*EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 7 PM for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Lincoln, Madison, and Morgan Counties*
*HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 7 PM for DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall Counties*
Actual temperatures will continue to hover in the upper 90s in many spots Friday afternoon. Feels like temperatures will reach or exceed 110 degrees for the Metro area and northwest Alabama where the Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. Limit your time outside during the peak heat of the day. Even this evening, continue to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks indoors.
Spotty showers and storms will also develop throughout the rest of this evening, but coverage will not be as widespread as yesterday. Any storm could produce heavy rain, gusty wind, and frequent lightning.
A cold front brings widespread showers and storms Saturday followed by slight relief in the heat early next week.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, extremely hot. Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 100. Peak heat index: 107 - 112. Chance of rain: 30% Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms possible closer to sunrise. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.