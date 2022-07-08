 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL,
Colbert, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In Tennessee, Moore
and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heat for Friday, Storms for Saturday

*EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 7 PM for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Lincoln, Madison, and Morgan Counties*

*HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 7 PM for DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall Counties*

Actual temperatures will continue to hover in the upper 90s in many spots Friday afternoon. Feels like temperatures will reach or exceed 110 degrees for the Metro area and northwest Alabama where the Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. Limit your time outside during the peak heat of the day. Even this evening, continue to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks indoors.

Spotty showers and storms will also develop throughout the rest of this evening, but coverage will not be as widespread as yesterday. Any storm could produce heavy rain, gusty wind, and frequent lightning.

A cold front brings widespread showers and storms Saturday followed by slight relief in the heat early next week.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, extremely hot. Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 100. Peak heat index: 107 - 112. Chance of rain: 30%  Wind: W 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms possible closer to sunrise. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

