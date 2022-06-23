Heat continues to close out the week

Thursday will mark the 12th consecutive day with highs in the 90s for North Alabama (all-time record is 37 straight days in 2010). Yesterday was likely the peak of this heat wave. Muscle Shoals hit 102 Wednesday but Huntsville came up just short at 99. Fortunately, we are not expecting highs to reach 100 this afternoon. A weak cold front moving through the area this morning will be just enough to keep our highs in the mid 90s today. Other than a few more clouds and a stronger breeze out of the north, we stay dry today and Friday with more of the same hot temperatures.
While the hot temperatures continue Saturday and Sunday, we have a noticed a slightly cooler trend (about 2 or 3 degrees) in high temperatures among forecast models. However, many of us will still top out in the mid to perhaps upper 90s through the weekend, especially in northwest Alabama. A weak moisture boundary in Georgia Friday night will slide into our eastern counties Saturday. Spotty showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening for areas along and east of the I-65 corridor.
Another cold front will arrive in North Alabama Sunday night. With it comes a higher coverage of showers and storms to end the weekend. Exact timing of these storms remains in flux. An earlier arrival of the front would mean higher storm chances Sunday afternoon and evening, while a later arrival means the bulk of the rain holds off until Sunday night and Monday. Regardless of timing, we do not expect Sunday or Monday to be a total washout. Following this second cold front, temperatures will finally be more seasonable next week! While still warm and humid, highs for most of next week will be in the low to mid 90s.