...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In Tennessee,
Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Heat continues to build Tuesday

Tuesday Planner
Carson Meredith

*Heat Advisory in effect for all of North Alabama from Noon to 8 PM Tuesday*

Extreme heat continues Tuesday as highs reach the upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will peak between 106 and 108 degrees across the entire region today. Continue to take heat precautions by staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks indoors.

31 Alert Days remain in place Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday for the worst of this heat wave. Actual temperatures will approach 100 degrees for the second half of the week while the heat index peaks near 110.

Relief is on the way thanks to a weak cold front arriving this weekend. Spotty showers and storms can't be ruled out Saturday and Sunday but most will stay dry. The bigger story with this front will be the cool down that comes with it. Temperatures drop from the mid 90s Saturday to the 80s for most of next week.

TUESDAY: Sunny and very hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Peak heat index 106 to 108. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.

