Heat continues to build Tuesday

*Heat Advisory in effect for all of North Alabama from Noon to 8 PM Tuesday*
Extreme heat continues Tuesday as highs reach the upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will peak between 106 and 108 degrees across the entire region today. Continue to take heat precautions by staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks indoors.
31 Alert Days remain in place Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday for the worst of this heat wave. Actual temperatures will approach 100 degrees for the second half of the week while the heat index peaks near 110.
Relief is on the way thanks to a weak cold front arriving this weekend. Spotty showers and storms can't be ruled out Saturday and Sunday but most will stay dry. The bigger story with this front will be the cool down that comes with it. Temperatures drop from the mid 90s Saturday to the 80s for most of next week.
TUESDAY: Sunny and very hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Peak heat index 106 to 108. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.