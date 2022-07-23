Heat and Humidity Will Continue to Rise This Weekend

Dangerous heat levels and humidity will be on the increase this weekend, pushing feels-like temperatures to the triple digits. While most of us are not under a Heat Advisory or an Excessive Heat Warning, they are likely to be issued within the coming days. UV rays will be particularly intense with burn exposure at 10 minutes, so plan your outdoor activity safely.
We'll see a chance for some isolated pop-up showers across our viewing area this weekend, but any precipitation will be light and brief with most of northern Alabama remaining dry and hot.
There is very little relief may be on the way. Scattered storms along a stalled front to our north Tuesday and Wednesday will be our best chance for rain. We saw small improvements in our drought conditions this past week. However, those conditions will likely worsen again, thanks to the lack of rain and highs staying the the mid- to upper 90s.