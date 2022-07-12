Heat and humidity stick around Tuesday

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week for North Alabama. Highs this afternoon are in the mid-90s with peak feels like temperatures reaching 102 degrees in some locations. We stay dry during the daytime hours, but isolated showers and storms are expected late tonight mainly for southern Tennessee ahead of our next cold front.
Shower and storm coverage expands into the rest of North Alabama Wednesday due to a slow moving cold front entering the area. Some storms tomorrow afternoon could be strong, with gusty winds and heavy rain being the main concerns. The overall severe weather risk, however, is low. Despite Wednesday's cold front, highs remain in the low 90s heading into the weekend.
TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Wind: S 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Isolated thunderstorms, mainly in southern Tennessee. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S/SW 5MPH.