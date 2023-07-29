 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heat and humidity stick around ahead of another round of severe storms Sunday

*Heat Advisory in effect until 7 PM Saturday for all North Alabama counties except DeKalb, and Jackson.*

Heat Advisory in Effect through 7pm Tonight

The dog days of summer aren't going anywhere for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee! Temperatures will remain in the 90s throughout dinnertime feeling like well over the 100 degree mark through sunset. One or two spotty showers remain possible throughout the area as we head through dinnertime but the vast majority of us will remain dry throughout the rest of the night.

Saturday Night Forecast

First thing Sunday morning brings quite the change to the forecast. North Alabama and Southern Tennessee are in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather with the primary threats being gusty winds and ponding due to torrential rain. Many of us will wake up to scattered showers and storms outside our windows tomorrow morning as a cold front moves through the area and brings stormy conditions to our north western counties around sunrise and then to our south eastern counties by late breakfast tome. All of us will be dry by late afternoon and we'll have plenty of sunshine return to the forecast by the end of lunchtime. High temperatures for the day will sit in the mid-90s and will feel like close to 100 degrees.

Sunday Morning Forecast

Monday and Tuesday will be primarily dry with highs in the mid-90s with elevated dew points and, as a result, very muggy and humid conditions.

Wednesday through the upcoming weekend feature isolated chances for rain each day with the heaviest rain day being Saturday. Highs will sit in the low to mid-90s each day with little relief from any breezes.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: W 5 MPH.

TODAY: AM Storms, PM sun. Highs in the mid-90s. Chance of rain 40%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.

