Heat and humidity return to North Alabama

The heat and humidity are back in North Alabama! Tuesday's highs will sit in the mid-90s, feeling like 100 thanks to muggy and humid conditions. We'll keep plenty of sunshine overhead today, as well.
Wednesday will remain mostly dry with only very isolated showers expected in the late afternoon and early evening. Most of us will remain completely dry throughout the day. High temperatures will be even hotter than today's, reaching to the mid and upper 90s, feeling like the low 100s. This forecast pattern continues throughout the rest of the workweek and the weekend.
It is important to stay hydrated this week and make sure that you take frequent breaks in the air conditioning to avoid heat related illness.
TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: W 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: ESE 1-5 MPH.