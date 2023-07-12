Heat and humidity return to North Alabama ahead of possible severe weather on its way

I hope you enjoyed the last several days with no humidity because the muggy conditions are officially back! Wednesday's highs will rise to the low 90s with the slightest hint of a breeze. Our far northwestern counties are in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather today with the greatest threat being gusty straight line winds. The rest of our area could see some isolated showers and storms throughout the afternoon and evening, but many of us will end up staying mostly dry throughout the day.
Thursday brings a severe weather risk back to almost all of our counties with the threats remaining small hail and damaging winds. Highs will sit in the low 90s yet again but scattered showers and storms will pop up in an on-and-off fashion throughout the afternoon and evening.
Friday features morning and afternoon storms but Saturday brings scattered storm chances throughout the day. If you have outdoor weekend plans, go ahead and schedule those for Sunday. Even though there are isolated storm chances in the afternoon, the majority of the day will be dry and it will certainly be drier than Saturday. Highs each day will sit in the low 90s before we feel the return of the mid-90s next workweek.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty downpours. Highs in the low 90s. Heat index up to 100. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S/SW 5-10 MPH.