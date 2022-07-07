 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Madison, Limestone, Colbert and Lauderdale
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Heat and humidity continue in North Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
Risk for severe storms across North Alabama

Risk for severe storms across North Alabama 

*EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect through 7 PM Friday for Colbert, Lauderdale, Limestone, Lincoln, and Madison counties*

*HEAT ADVISORY in effect through 7 PM Friday for DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lawrence, Marshall and Morgan counties*

Heat Alerts for North Alabama, southern Tennessee

Wake-up conditions stay across the northern part of the state but by late lunchtime, more convective pop-ups are in the area. North Alabama is in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Friday with heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail being the main threats that we are watching for you. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-70s for most but already feeling much warmer than that due to the humidity. 

The high temperature for Friday is 100 degrees. Areas under the Heat Advisory will see heat index values range from 103 to 107 degrees each afternoon. Those in the Excessive Heat Warning will see heat index values reach 110 degrees.

Limit your time outside during the peak heat of the day. If you must be outside, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks indoors.

A cold front brings widespread showers and storms Saturday, giving us slight relief in the heat early next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Incredibly hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 30%  Wind: W/SW 5-10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you