Heat and humidity continue in North Alabama

*EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect through 7 PM Friday for Colbert, Lauderdale, Limestone, Lincoln, and Madison counties*
*HEAT ADVISORY in effect through 7 PM Friday for DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lawrence, Marshall and Morgan counties*
Wake-up conditions stay across the northern part of the state but by late lunchtime, more convective pop-ups are in the area. North Alabama is in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Friday with heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail being the main threats that we are watching for you. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-70s for most but already feeling much warmer than that due to the humidity.
The high temperature for Friday is 100 degrees. Areas under the Heat Advisory will see heat index values range from 103 to 107 degrees each afternoon. Those in the Excessive Heat Warning will see heat index values reach 110 degrees.
Limit your time outside during the peak heat of the day. If you must be outside, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks indoors.
A cold front brings widespread showers and storms Saturday, giving us slight relief in the heat early next week.
TONIGHT: Incredibly hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 30% Wind: W/SW 5-10 MPH.