Heat and humidity are back, and so are the storm chances

The heat and humidity make a comeback to North Alabama today.
It is already a warm morning to begin the week with temperatures hovering near 70. Monday will be the warmest day of the week as highs reach the low 90s. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms will pop up later today, but most of us remain dry.
Heat index values will climb into the mid 90s during the peak heat of the day. Stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks indoors!
A slow moving frontal boundary will approach the region over the next day or two. This boundary combined with the humidity in place will keep rain chances elevated all week long. Storms linger during the overnight hours each night and increase by the afternoon hours. Rain coverage looks to be the highest Wednesday and Saturday. The risk for organized severe weather is low. However, any stronger storms can produce very heavy rain and perhaps damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH.
Around 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts over 3 inches possible in our eastern counties. Some localized flooding can't be ruled out by the end of the week. The pattern quiets down by Sunday with the return of sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures for early next week.