Heat and humidity about to make a comeback

Rain stays away for the foreseeable future, but the heat and humidity will make a comeback.
Clear sky conditions overnight as lows drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s regionwide. The forecast begins a subtle change on Thursday as winds shift. Easterly winds will bring back a touch of humidity, but it will not be unbearable. Highs respond to the added moisture by pushing into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Friday, which is about normal for our region at this time of the year.
So far, the weekend looks great! High temperatures flirt with 90 degrees with no rain chances. Go ahead and tackle those outdoor projects this weekend. It's a pattern that stays around for several days. Our next chance for rain or storms will not arrive until the end of next week.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows around 60. Wind: NE at 5 to 10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter. More humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind: SE at 2 to 5 MPH.