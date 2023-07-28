 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For both Heat Advisories, heat index values in the
105-108 degree range are expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman counties. In Tennessee,
Moore and Lincoln counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from Noon today to 7 PM CDT
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from Noon to 7 PM
CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Heat Advisory in effect Friday, more heat and humidity this weekend

Weekend Heat
Carson Meredith

*Heat Advisory in effect from Noon to 7 pm Friday for all North Alabama counties except DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall.*

Hot and humid weather continues to wrap up the week. Actual temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s Friday while the heat index peaks around 108 degrees. Continue to use caution when spending time outside and be sure to stay hydrated. Some of you will be lucky enough to see a few downpours this afternoon but most stay dry.

Similar heat and rain chances last into the weekend. Highs in the mid 90s will feel more like the triple digits. A few storms Sunday may produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Stagnant Summer weather continues next week. Slightly less humidity may help ease the extreme heat a bit. Nonetheless, highs remain in the 90s and overnight lows in the 70s for quite some time.

FRIDAY: Very hot and humid. Spotty afternoon storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20%. Wind: W 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: W/SW 5 MPH.

