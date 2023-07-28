Heat Advisory in effect Friday, more heat and humidity this weekend

*Heat Advisory in effect from Noon to 7 pm Friday for all North Alabama counties except DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall.*
Hot and humid weather continues to wrap up the week. Actual temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s Friday while the heat index peaks around 108 degrees. Continue to use caution when spending time outside and be sure to stay hydrated. Some of you will be lucky enough to see a few downpours this afternoon but most stay dry.
Similar heat and rain chances last into the weekend. Highs in the mid 90s will feel more like the triple digits. A few storms Sunday may produce heavy rain and gusty winds.
Stagnant Summer weather continues next week. Slightly less humidity may help ease the extreme heat a bit. Nonetheless, highs remain in the 90s and overnight lows in the 70s for quite some time.
FRIDAY: Very hot and humid. Spotty afternoon storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20%. Wind: W 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: W/SW 5 MPH.