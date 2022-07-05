Heat Advisory in Effect for North Alabama

*HEAT ADVISORY in effect from 12PM Tuesday - 7PM Thursday for all of North Alabama*
Another stretch of dangerous heat begins Tuesday. Actual forecast highs will be in the upper 90s to lower triple digits through Friday. Heat index values will range from 105-110 degrees each afternoon. Limit your time outside during the peak heat of the day this week. If you must be outside, stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks indoors.
Daily chances for showers and storms also remain in the forecast. Gusty winds and heavy rain may accompany the strongest storms. Our best shot at widespread rain in quite some time arrives Saturday, traveling to us along a cold front boundary. Rainfall amounts around one inch will be possible through early next week.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.