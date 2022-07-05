Heat Advisory in Effect for North Alabama

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL,
Colbert, Cullman, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

*HEAT ADVISORY in effect from 12PM Tuesday - 7PM Thursday for all of North Alabama*

Another stretch of dangerous heat begins Tuesday. Actual forecast highs will be in the upper 90s to lower triple digits through Friday. Heat index values will range from 105-110 degrees each afternoon. Limit your time outside during the peak heat of the day this week. If you must be outside, stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks indoors.

Daily chances for showers and storms also remain in the forecast. Gusty winds and heavy rain may accompany the strongest storms. Our best shot at widespread rain in quite some time arrives Saturday, traveling to us along a cold front boundary. Rainfall amounts around one inch will be possible through early next week.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

