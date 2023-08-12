Heat Advisory and some storms continue before a beautiful work-week forecast takes over

*Heat Advisory in effect for all of North Alabama except Jackson and DeKalb Counties noon through 8 pm Saturday*
One or two isolated showers are possible through dinnertime but the vast majority of us will remain cloudy, but dry, for the rest of the night. Overnight low temperatures will sit in the mid-70s.
Spotty thunderstorms are possible for some in Sand Mountain first thing on Sunday morning, but again, most of us will wake up to dry conditions. By later in the afternoon, more scattered storms will be in the forecast all across the Valley, lasting through the late afternoon and into the early evening. High temperatures for the day will sit in the mid-90s with very little relief from any breeze.
Isolated rain returns again on Monday morning but clears out by lunchtime allowing our high temperatures to sit in the mid-90s. The spotty AM rain repeats on Tuesday, but thanks to a cold front, highs for the day will sit only in the mid-80s. Sunshine and much more mild high temperatures in the mid-80s and near 90 will persist for the rest of the work-week ahead and even into the weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 5 MPH.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: WSW 5-10 MPH. Chance of rain 30%.