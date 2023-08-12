 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory in effect until 8 PM this evening,
heat index values up to 108. For the Excessive Heat Warning on
Sunday, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 8 PM CDT
Sunday. For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Heat Advisory and some storms continue before a beautiful work-week forecast takes over

  • Updated
  • 0

*Heat Advisory in effect for all of North Alabama except Jackson and DeKalb Counties noon through 8 pm Saturday*

Saturday Heat Advisory

One or two isolated showers are possible through dinnertime but the vast majority of us will remain cloudy, but dry, for the rest of the night. Overnight low temperatures will sit in the mid-70s.

Sunday Forecast

Spotty thunderstorms are possible for some in Sand Mountain first thing on Sunday morning, but again, most of us will wake up to dry conditions. By later in the afternoon, more scattered storms will be in the forecast all across the Valley, lasting through the late afternoon and into the early evening. High temperatures for the day will sit in the mid-90s with very little relief from any breeze.

Isolated rain returns again on Monday morning but clears out by lunchtime allowing our high temperatures to sit in the mid-90s. The spotty AM rain repeats on Tuesday, but thanks to a cold front, highs for the day will sit only in the mid-80s. Sunshine and much more mild high temperatures in the mid-80s and near 90 will persist for the rest of the work-week ahead and even into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: WSW 5-10 MPH. Chance of rain 30%.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

