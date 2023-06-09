 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect Saturday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Saturday,
June 10.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Hearing to delay trial set for accused killer of Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III

  • Updated
  • 0
LaJeromeny Brown

LaJeromeny Brown

New information on efforts by a police officer's accused killer to delay his trial.

A Madison County judge set a hearing date for July 7 on LaJeromeny Brown's motion to continue his trial.

Brown's attorneys asked for the delay just before a hearing earlier this week.

Brown's attorney says recent media attention around the shooting death of another Huntsville police officer is the reason they want a delay.

Brown is currently scheduled for trial in October for the shooting death of Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III in 2019.

Read more on this case HERE and HERE.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you