Hearing to delay trial set for accused killer of Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III

New information on efforts by a police officer's accused killer to delay his trial.
A Madison County judge set a hearing date for July 7 on LaJeromeny Brown's motion to continue his trial.
Brown's attorneys asked for the delay just before a hearing earlier this week.
Brown's attorney says recent media attention around the shooting death of another Huntsville police officer is the reason they want a delay.
Brown is currently scheduled for trial in October for the shooting death of Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III in 2019.