Hearing set to decide location of Casey White's murder trial

Efforts to move Casey White’s murder trial will be decided at a December hearing.
A Lauderdale County judge set Dec. 2 for a hearing on White’s change of venue request. White is accused of murdering Connie Ridgeway in 2015.
White’s motion to suppress his statements will also be decided at that hearing.
White wants his statements suppressed and his murder trial moved due to the publicity around his escape and run with a Lauderdale county jailer, who killed herself before she could be arrested.
The judge approved White’s motions for the state to produce all physical evidence, preserving the evidence and to be notified about prosecutors' intentions of seeking the death penalty.
White remains in Donaldson prison after his capture in Evansville, Indiana, after 11 days on the run following the April 29 jail escape.
White is due in court June 20 on the escape charge.