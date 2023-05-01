Hearing set in Casey White murder case

One year after his escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center, Casey White will be back in Florence for a court hearing.
A Lauderdale County judge ordered White to appear Thursday for a status conference hearing in his murder case.
White will be transported from a state prison in Bessemer for the hearing in the Vicky White murder case.
She is the jailer who helped him escape on April 29, 2021. She died from a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound while on the run with White in Evansville, Indiana.
He was charged with her murder under Alabama's felony murder rule.
The status hearing is to go over pending motions ahead of the murder trial set to begin June 12.