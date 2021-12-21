You are the owner of this article.
Hearing postponed for Madison man accused of participating in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Dillon Colby Herrington

Photos of Dillon Herrington from Department of Justice documents

A hearing for a Madison man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been pushed back until January. 

Dillon Colby Herrington had initially been scheduled for a status hearing Tuesday. A federal judge reset that hearing for Jan. 25. 

Herrington was arrested in June after investigators identified him as the so-called "MAGA Lumberjack." He's accused of attacking Capitol police with a piece of lumber.

Herrington is one of three North Alabama men charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack, with one of them already pleading guilty.

