Hearing postponed for Madison man accused of participating in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

A hearing for a Madison man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been pushed back until January.
Dillon Colby Herrington had initially been scheduled for a status hearing Tuesday. A federal judge reset that hearing for Jan. 25.
Herrington was arrested in June after investigators identified him as the so-called "MAGA Lumberjack." He's accused of attacking Capitol police with a piece of lumber.
Herrington is one of three North Alabama men charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack, with one of them already pleading guilty.