Hearing aids now available over the counter; North Alabama doctor warns of pitfalls

Millions of Americans now can now purchase hearing aids over the counter after this rule change was made by the FDA.
Dr. Jan Liles of Alabama Hearing Associates says this decision to sell hearing aids over the counter is noble, but still urges anyone suffering from hearing loss to consult with a doctor.
"Over-the-counter hearing aids are intended for people with perceived mild hearing loss," said Liles.
Liles says having hearing hearing aids widely available to those suffering from hearing loss is good, but there could be some concerns regarding this new rule change.
"The pitfalls are that I think there are some medical conditions that people can miss without looking in the ear. You don’t know if the problem is just earwax. There may not be a permanent hearing loss also there may be a medically treatable problem or maybe even a serious problem," said Liles.
Although this decision is expected to save American families nearly $3,000, Liles believes the best health care practice is to still consult an audiologist.
"It is so important to make sure that the hearing aids are fit properly functioning properly and I do think that that’s where the professional help comes in. Whether you spend $500 or $600 or $2,000 at professional health is going to be important for most people," said Liles.
Regardless of the decision a patient makes, Liles hopes people remain alert and aware of the options they have.
"Hopefully it’ll get people curious and wanting to to try to get help for their hearing problems sooner at the end of the day. Though I’m happy that we’re here that we have hearing aids for all budgets," she said.