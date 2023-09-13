Healthy Kids program keeping kids safe in local public schools in Madison County

Now teachers are not the only workers able to benefit from the Free 2 Teach program.
Any full-time staff member who works with students in the three Madison County public school systems can receive free supplies - including school nurses.
All 90 school nurses can get free supplies for their students all thanks to the expansion of the Healthy Kids program.
“Free 2 Teach has kind of traditionally been our full-time classroom teachers, but as we were able to pull in more funding and more support, we were able to do more,” said Free 2 Teach Director Alison Kling.
Right now, once a month, nurses can pick up Kleenex, hand sanitizer and soap, paper towels, and Band-Aids.
But with the expansion of the program, Free 2 Teach hopes to widen their available products with the help of donations to the organization.
Some of the biggest needs for nurses right now are cotton balls, non-latex gloves, Band-Aids, and small cups to dispense medicine in.
Kling says this is an opportunity to help provide students with vital products to keep them healthy and safe while they’re in school.
“We're really excited to be an organization that focuses on that child and what they need, and then kind of looks at all the people throughout their day that are impacting them,” Kling continued. “When our kids are healthy and confident, they are learning and they’re growing in our schools and so we want to be a part of that.”
With this expansion, nurses will also have access to a wide range of other supplies including office supplies, books, furniture, and more.
Free 2 teach anticipates the Healthy Kids program will give away over $50,000 of supplies this year, so they need the community's help for donations to make this possible.
For more information on how to donate or join the Healthy Kids program, click here.