Healthcare professionals say becoming COVID-19 'booster dependent' is unlikely

The FDA is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to talk about recommendations for COVID-19 booster shots.
The meeting comes one week after the FDA authorized a second booster shot for those 50-years and older. During Wednesday's meeting, the FDA should clarify if they recommend this fourth shot for high risk populations, or if it is just approved as another option.
"You know, the data has been back and forth about would the 4th dose make a major difference," says infectious disease specialist Dr. Ali Hassoun with Huntsville Hospital.
How many COVID-19 shots can one person get until it stops making a difference?
"The point of these booster shots is to re-challenge the immune system to get those antibody levels up to hopefully provide better protection," explains Dr. Wes Stubblefield, the district medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Healthcare professionals say booster shots are still effective in protecting against new strains of COVID-19, like the dominant omicron variant, BA.2.
However, some say boosters should be more tailored towards specific variants.
"Why not make it like how we do the flu vaccine, once a year and making it specific to that," asks Hassoun.
Currently, the booster shots for Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are the same vaccine as the initial shot. But as new mutations spread, it is likely the vaccine and boosters will have to change as well.
"They look at what strains, what variants, and make that vaccine specific for these variants rather than just the older one that we have at the moment," says Hassoun.
If the FDA continues to recommend boosters as little as 4 months apart, some people are wondering if populations will become 'booster dependent'.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says that's unlikely.
"When children receive their first vaccines, many times they are given multiple doses over the period of several months. So this is a well described technique in vaccine research and vaccine delivery," says Stubblefield.
Hassoun says the FDA will likely recommend the 2nd booster shot for high risk populations. But for the majority of people, he says there probably needs to be more research into the effectiveness of a fourth shot before any recommendations are made.
The FDA will be livestreaming the meeting Wednesday morning starting at 7:30 a.m.