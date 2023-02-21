WAAY 31 Beating the Odds: The Importance of learning Hands-Only CPR

Now more than ever, it's important to learn Hands-Only CPR in case of an emergency. Time and cost is no longer an excuse thanks to a due public initiative by the American Heart Association.
"Time is of the essence for every minute that you’re off chest you lose 10% chance of survival," explained Alabama EMS Region 1 Director, Dion Schultz, "(So) that’s why it’s so important. So, if you’re waiting for first responders to show up and it takes us five minutes to get there, flip a coin. It’s a 50-50 chance that you’re going to survive, that’s why it’s important for the community not to be afraid to do CPR."
Schultz has been teaching CPR for more than a decade and has volunteered his time with the American Heart Association for the last 7.
"Cardiac arrest doesn’t discriminate anymore. It used to be, that type of event was the 'old person' event, it’s not anymore," he explained. "Teenagers on up are having cardiac arrest on a more regular basis than ever before, that’s why it’s so important for all age groups to understand how to do CPR."
Through an initiative with the American Heart Association, you can book free Hands-Only CPR training classes for your business or organization.
"We’re not charging anything," he said, "It’s usually about an hour, hour and a half of their time. We will answer all their questions, share with them all the data, explain how the (first) responders operate in their county, and what they can expect and then we get them hands on chest so they get some practice.
Remember you can also sign up and learn more information about the American Heart Association's initiatives in North Alabama during our phone bank Tuesday, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.