Pediatrician answers your questions on Pfizer Covid-19 booster for ages 12-15

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 845 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65 about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 18.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM CST Monday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet on 01/04/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&