One important -- and dangerous -- way the Omicron surge is different than previous surges in the US

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 500 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 16.4 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.4 feet on 03/08/1941. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&