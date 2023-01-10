Most teens have seen porn online by age 12. Here is how to talk to them

Weather Alert

...Patchy Freezing Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley... Patchy fog has formed over parts of the Tennessee Valley, with temperatures at or below freezing. Some of this fog should it become denser, especially over and near bodies of water could freeze on elevated surfaces such as bridges. Those encountering fog should be alert for slick surfaces due to light ice accumulations mainly on elevated surfaces. Avoid sudden changes of speed, braking, and sharp turns on such surfaces. This fog should dissipate a couple of hours after daybreak. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.