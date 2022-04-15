Is herd immunity for Covid-19 still possible?

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Friday was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.0 feet on 04/27/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&