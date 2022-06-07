Hospitals grapple with shortage of crucial component for medical imaging tests

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jackson and northeastern Madison Counties through 930 AM CDT... At 852 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Moores Mill, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Northern Huntsville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Gurley, Alabama A And M University, New Market, Paint Rock, Maysville, Ryland and Brownsboro. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH