CDC changes to quarantine, isolation advice took local health officials by surprise

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 715 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 16.5 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

TORNADO WATCH 570 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, MOULTON,
RAINSVILLE, SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, TOWN CREEK, AND WINCHESTER.

TORNADO WATCH 570 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

AL
.    ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BLOUNT               CHEROKEE            COLBERT
CULLMAN              DEKALB              ETOWAH
FAYETTE              FRANKLIN            JACKSON
LAMAR                LAUDERDALE          LAWRENCE
LIMESTONE            MADISON             MARION
MARSHALL             MORGAN              WALKER
WINSTON

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Jackson,
northeastern Madison and northeastern DeKalb Counties through 800 PM
CST...

At 709 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Skyline, or 16 miles northwest of Scottsboro, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Bridgeport, Stevenson, Skyline, Hytop, Bass, Princeton, Jericho, Long
Island, Russell Cave National Monument and Estillfork.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CST for north central
and northeastern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

CDC changes to quarantine, isolation advice took local health officials by surprise

  • Updated
  • 0

Brown University's Associate Dean of Public Health Dr. Megan Ranney voices her concerns over the CDC's new guidance which recommends five days of isolating instead of 10 for people who have tested positive for Covid-19 but are asymptomatic.

State and local health officials say they are struggling to make sense of the new Covid-19 isolation and quarantine guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They say the CDC released the updated advice, which cuts in half the recommended times for staying away from others, with little consultation or preparation.

"We are very much trying to digest it now and what it means and how to communicate it effectively," Lori Freeman, chief executive officer of the the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), told CNN on Wednesday.

The confusion has left the CDC open to accusations that the decision was made based on politics or lobbying pressure, Freeman said.

The new guidelines for the public, released Monday, allow for people who test positive for Covid-19 to leave isolation after five days if their symptoms are gone or getting better, so long as they wear masks for at least five more days.

As for quarantine, people who have received booster doses of vaccine are advised that they may safely stay out and about, even if exposed to the virus, if they wear masks for 10 days, and even the unvaccinated may leave quarantine after five days.

In the past, and under previous pandemic plans, such a big change in recommendations would have first been run by expert groups such as NACCHO for input. And they would have been carefully explained in the media.

"Having made this mistake — I am speaking as someone who has learned over the years — this is one of the things where you hold a news conference and you sit down and explain every aspect of it," said Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association.

"You explain your decision-making process," Benjamin told CNN. "So you say, 'we are concerned that people can't get back to work, that we have health care workers sitting around who are not really a big threat to patients,' " Benjamin added.

Gigi Gronvall, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, agreed: "For flu, sometimes like when we were concerned about pandemic flu, there were expert meetings or calls ... before they were rolled out."

State and local health officials are often on the front line of communication about new policies, and they got no warning or preparation for the latest update, Freeman said. The CDC did not provide posters, charts or visual aids, or any of the background that might help communicate the new advice to the public.

Instead, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, have been defending and explaining the change in television and newspaper interviews this week.

Both have said, without offering data as evidence, that people are unlikely to transmit the infection after about five days from onset of symptoms.

"The thing about the guidance change for the general population is, the science and the data hasn't come up," Freeman said.

"We are in the unenviable position of having to explain," she added.

"I asked the CDC to clarify when they have to make these decisions outside the use of science and evidence so everybody understands that sometimes, this has to take place so that people don't just think it is politics."

Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer at the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), said his group's members are irritated and disappointed.

"Every time CDC does a call to try to clarify something, people seem to become more confused," he told CNN.

Many questions have been left unanswered, such as how the advice might apply to schools or people in congregate settings such as nursing homes or prisons.

"This is very atypical CDC, to come out with stuff that is incomplete," Plescia said.

Had the CDC briefed groups such as ASTHO and NACCHO first, the experts there could have pointed out confusing parts of the new advice and helped strengthen it, say the public health experts CNN spoke with.

Skeptics already suspicious of the public health establishment otherwise have even more fodder for accusations that everything was just made up, Freeman said.

"We need to avoid this looking like random decisions," she said.

"This is welcome news in some respects; that's the sad part of this," Freeman added. "If it had been messaged a little bit differently, it might give people hope."

Gronvall agreed. "Messaging — that was where things definitely broke down," she said. "I read the guidance, and it seems reasonable."

Plescia said the guidelines make sense. "I think the guidelines are responsive to the situation we are in. They are attempting to stick to science. But they are also trying to deal with the reality of the situation.

"I think it's too bad it has been so confusing rolling it out."

Gronvall said the lack of clarity from CDC encouraged critics to attack the guidelines.

"The simpler the message, the easier it will be for people to comply," Benjamin said.

David Holtgrave, dean of the School of Public Health at the University at Albany, State University of New York, disagrees that the guidance is reasonable.

He wishes the CDC had stressed the use of testing before people release themselves from isolation and quarantine.

"Allowing someone with 'resolving' symptoms to simply exit isolation without a negative test is not supported by any public health science or best practice of which I am aware," Holtgrave told CNN.

He fears that it could undermine "test-to-return" to school policies.

"With CDC's new guidance, someone might easily want to say that they have not tested positive in the last five days, are without fever or symptoms, and therefore there is no need for a screening test," he said.

The-CNN-Wire

