An 'awful' month of Covid-19 lies ahead, doctor says, but preventative measures will still be key

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed wintry precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch with locally higher amounts possible and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...All of northern Alabama. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous cold will settle in tonight after the rain ends. Any water on roads will likely freeze and become ice. There is a high amount of forecast uncertainty, and snow and ice totals may fluctuate depending on the surface temperature. Please continue to monitor the forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&