Health organizations offer tips for keeping your children safe in pools

In the span of 24 hours, two one-year-olds died in separate drownings.
Data from the CDC tells the tale of a disturbing trend, with drowning being the number one cause of death among children ages one through four.
Both the American Red Cross and the CDC say there are things parents or guardians can do to keep their children safe in and around a pool.
- Keeping a close eye on children at all times and not letting them get out of one arm's length of you.
- Building a fence surrounding your pool entirely.
- Always having your child wear a lifejacket near or in the water.